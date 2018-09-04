Clark County Commission OKs sale of beer growlers, wine corkage fees

The new ordinance will go into effect in two weeks, bringing brew pubs, liquor stores and some Strip hotel bars in the unincorporated county into line with the rules on to-go containers of craft beer in the City of Las Vegas.

Microbrewed Craft Ale Beer Glowler with Chicken Wings (Getty Images)

Fanciers of craft beer will be able to buy growlers from brew pubs, liquor stores and some Strip hotel bars in unincorporated Clark County under a new law that will take effect later this month.

County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, which also will allow restaurants to charge a corkage fee to patrons who bring and drink their own wine.

The new law will go into effect in two weeks, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Growlers can already be purchased from businesses located in the city of Las Vegas.

