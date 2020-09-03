104°F
Clark County commissioner to hold community care event

By Marty Berry Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2020 - 5:07 pm
 

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will host a drive-thru “Curbside Care” event for residents Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Windmill Library, the county announced.

A variety of services will be available, including free flu shots, secure shredding, medication disposal and personal care supplies while they last.

The library is located at 7060 W. Windmill Lane.

“My hope is to make people’s lives just a little bit easier by bringing these important services to their community,” Naft said in a news release.

