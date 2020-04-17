Clark County commissioner to host virtual prayer gathering

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly will host a virtual prayer gathering with three area pastors Saturday in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly on Feb. 20, 2019, at the Clark County Government Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

“With the stresses and struggles we are all facing at this time, it is important to take time to reflect on our current situation and pray for the health and safety of our friends and family and our community,” Weekly said in a statement.

Weekly will be joined from noon to 1:30 p.m. by the Rev. Naida M. Parson, senior pastor of New Antioch Christian Fellowship; the Rev. Kelcey West of Nehemiah Ministries; and the Rev. David Walker, lead pastor of Real Life Church. Anyone interested in joining may do so by going to facebook.com/thetechqueen.

