Clark County coroner identifies 85-year-old killed in crash

An 85-year-old pedestrian killed last week in a crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Warren Reinig’s death was ruled an accident Tuesday. He died of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the Oct. 24 crash on the 2400 block of Sahara Avenue, near Rancho Drive, the coroner’s office has determined.

Reinig was crossing Sahara against a “do not walk” signal when he was hit by a Lexus ES300 traveling west on the road, Las Vegas police determined. Reinig died at a local hospital.

The 26-year-old woman driving the Lexus wasn’t injured, police said.

