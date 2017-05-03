Clark County coroner identifies infant killed Monday

The coroner has not yet determined Dunlap’s cause and manner of death. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A 2-month-old baby who died after being taken to a Las Vegas hospital Monday has been identified as Jeremiah Smith.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not determined the infant’s cause of death, but Las Vegas police said Monday that officers from the abuse and neglect unit are investigating.

Police were contacted about 12:40 p.m. Monday by the pediatrics unit at University Medical Center. The infant was taken by ambulance to the hospital from the Travelers Bed & Breakfast, 1502 Las Vegas Blvd. South, police have said.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said police have “noted” the baby’s death, but he was unable to provide any information about the status of the investigation Wednesday.

