Clark County coroner IDs driver who died after running stop sign

Christopher J. Schermuly, 55, of Henderson was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town Country minivan when he ran a stop sign Thursday and was hit by a 2018 Nissan Rogue at Valley View Boulevard and Oquendo Road, police said.

The coroner’s office has identified a man who died in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Christopher J. Schermuly, 55, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan when he ran a stop sign and was hit by a 2018 Nissan Rogue around 2:15 p.m. at Valley View Boulevard and Oquendo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Witnesses told officers the Chrysler had been involved in two prior hit-and-run crashes, but it was unclear when the other crashes happened.

Schermuly, from Henderson, died at the scene, police said. His cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office Tuesday morning.

Schermuly did not appear to be impaired, police said at the time.

Both of the Nissan’s occupants were taken to University Medical Center.

Schermuly’s death was Metro’s 87th traffic fatality this year.

