Clark County coroner IDs man found dead at Lake Mead

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the man who was found dead in a boat at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Park rangers found Todd Hemthill, 48, dead on a docked boat at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor on Friday afternoon, Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The harbor where the boat was docked is between the Lake Mead Marina and the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Hemthill’s death was not being investigating as a homicide.

Hemthill’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.