Clark County coroner IDs man killed in rollover crash

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner has identified the 38-year-old man killed in a Thursday night rollover crash in the central Las Vegas Valley.

William Williams died after his vehicle crossed a center median and then struck a boulder and fire hydrant near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

The vehicle flipped over during the crash, and Williams was trapped inside, police said. He died at the scene.

Police said Williams was traveling north on Decatur at a “high rate of speed” before the crash.

36.188342, -115.206063