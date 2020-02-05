Clark County coroner IDs man killed in trailer fire

Firefighters found multiple vehicles and the trailer on fire at 2094 Lincoln Road just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 18, the Clark County Fire Department said at the time.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a vehicle fire on Jan. 18.

The man, whose body was found inside a burning travel trailer, was 60-year-old Juan Rene Huerta-Hernandez, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday.

Firefighters found multiple vehicles and the trailer on fire at 2094 Lincoln Road just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 18, the Clark County Fire Department said at the time.

The department said Tuesday that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

