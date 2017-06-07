Clark County coroner IDs man who died after being hit by pickup

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man who died after being hit by a pickup in the central valley May 25 has been identified.

Neil Crane, 64, died from multiple blunt-force injuries due to being struck by a motor vehicle, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. on East Charleston Boulevard near U.S. Highway 95, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Crane was crossing the street just east of Shiloah Drive and was hit by the gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma that was heading west, police say. He walked in front of the Toyota and was hit, and later died at University Medical Center, police said.

The coroner determined the crash was an accident.

The Toyota driver, 30, and a passenger, 22, were uninjured.

