Clark County Coroner IDs man who drowned July 30 in Lake Mead

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the man who drowned July 30 in Lake Mead as Kenrick Eiley, 42, of Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the man who drowned July 30 in Lake Mead near Hoover Dam.

Kenrick Eiley, 42, of Las Vegas was swimming with another man about 10:45 a.m. from a boat when he began to struggle. The other man was rescued by National Park Service volunteers, but Eiley went underwater before he could be reached.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam police, Metropolitan Police Department air and dive teams, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Earth Resource Group were involved in the search for Eiley.

Eiley’s body was recovered Aug. 1. His death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.