Local Las Vegas

Clark County Coroner IDs man who drowned July 30 in Lake Mead

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2017 - 11:05 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the man who drowned July 30 in Lake Mead near Hoover Dam.

Kenrick Eiley, 42, of Las Vegas was swimming with another man about 10:45 a.m. from a boat when he began to struggle. The other man was rescued by National Park Service volunteers, but Eiley went underwater before he could be reached.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam police, Metropolitan Police Department air and dive teams, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and Earth Resource Group were involved in the search for Eiley.

Eiley’s body was recovered Aug. 1. His death was ruled an accident by the coroner.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

 

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
