Clark County Coroner IDs pedestrian killed on I-15

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2017 - 10:58 am
 

A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Interstate 15 earlier this month has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the pedestrian as 21-year-old Joshua Janseen of Roseburg, Oregon.

On May 9, for unknown reasons, Janseen was on I-15 near the Sahara Avenue exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. About 8:50 p.m. he was struck and killed by a blue Jeep.

Janseen was declared dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
