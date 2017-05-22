Clark County Coroner IDs pedestrian killed on I-15

The logo for the Clark County Coroner is seen on Friday, Oct. 17, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Interstate 15 earlier this month has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the pedestrian as 21-year-old Joshua Janseen of Roseburg, Oregon.

On May 9, for unknown reasons, Janseen was on I-15 near the Sahara Avenue exit, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. About 8:50 p.m. he was struck and killed by a blue Jeep.

Janseen was declared dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

