Clark County coroner says 3-year-old’s death accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that 3-year-old Israel Renner’s death was accidental after she suffered a near-drowning experience in July.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that a 3-year-old girl’s death was accidental after she nearly drowned in July.

Israel Renner was rushed to a hospital in critical condition on July 24 after a near-drowning in her family’s “pool/Jacuzzi,” according to a Department of Family Services report. Israel died July 29 at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center from drowning and an anoxic brain injury, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

An anoxic brain injury is caused when the brain does not receive a sufficient amount of oxygen, according to the Brain Injury Association of America.

Child Protective Services had no prior history with the child or her family, the report said.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Wednesday that the investigation into the Israel’s death was closed.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.