Clark County coroner says drowning caused Wisconsin man’s death

Thomas Olsen, 53, of LaCrosse, Wisconsin (La Crosse Police Department)

The Clark County coroner has determined that a missing Wisconsin man, whose body turned up near Las Vegas, drowned.

Reported missing over a month ago, Thomas Olsen of La Crosse was last seen on Feb. 27 at Casears Palace. After several days of searching, U.S. Park Service rangers found his body 15 feet from the shore of Lake Mead.

The coroner’s office has listed the manner of death as undetermined.

Drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors in Olsen’s death, Coroner John Fudenberg said. He also said investigators found no indication of foul play.

Olsen was a co-owner of a popular steakhouse, Freight House Restaurant, in La Crosse’s downtown area. He was 53.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.