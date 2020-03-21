Clark County Detention Center cancels social visiting

Some official visitors still will be allowed to visit with inmates via video, Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday statement.

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Detention Center has canceled social visiting, inmate programs and inmate property releases in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Some official visitors — including attorneys, social workers, law enforcement, psychiatrists, bail or bonding workers, subpoena services and house arrestees — still will be allowed to visit from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to speak with inmates via video, Metropolitan Police Department said in a Friday statement.

Official visitors are asked to notify staff prior to entering if they’re experiencing any cold or flu symptoms.

Those who are looking to make deposits for inmates can visit touchpayonline.com (use facility code 289101) or send by money order.

CCDC already has taken steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each inmate is screened by medical staff during the booking process for symptoms and potential exposure to COVID-19.

Those showing signs of illness are quarantined at the jail and screened over a two-week period by medical staff with guidance from the Southern Nevada Health District.

Also, hand washing instructions have been posted near each sink.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced that visitation to all its institutions was temporarily suspended.

For more information about the CCDC decision, visit clarkcountynevada.gov/ccdc or LVMPD.com.

