ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Clark County fire crews respond to brush fire at Sunset Park

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 7:23 pm
 

Several Clark County Fire Department units are responding to an “outside fire” at Sunset Park in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to dispatch logs.

The fire was first reported about 6:30 p.m. at the 2601 E. Sunset Road park.

It’s unclear how large the blaze is or what may have caused it, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said most flames are near the park’s recreation center.

Rogers described it as a brush fire and said Metro units are on scene to assist with traffic control in the area.

Clark County Fire Department officials had not returned phone calls as of 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like