Clark County fire crews respond to brush fire at Sunset Park

Clark County Fire Department units responded to a fire at Sunset Park on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Rview-Journal)

Several Clark County Fire Department units are responding to an “outside fire” at Sunset Park in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to dispatch logs.

The fire was first reported about 6:30 p.m. at the 2601 E. Sunset Road park.

It’s unclear how large the blaze is or what may have caused it, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said most flames are near the park’s recreation center.

Rogers described it as a brush fire and said Metro units are on scene to assist with traffic control in the area.

Clark County Fire Department officials had not returned phone calls as of 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

2601 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120