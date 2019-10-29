Clark County Fire Department battles central Las Vegas blaze

The blaze was reported about 7:05 p.m., and four fire engines, one truck, one rescue ladder and two battalion chiefs were involved in the response.

A “high-level” fire was burning as of about 8 p.m. Monday at 5825 W. Desert Inn Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department. No one was hurt.

The blaze was reported about 7:05 p.m. The fire department said four fire engines, one truck, one rescue ladder and two battalion chiefs were involved in the response. Because of the fire’s size, two additional engines were requested.

No financial damage estimate was available. and the cause of the fire is being investigated.