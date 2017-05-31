Clark County Fire Department responds to large fire at apartment complex

Clark County Fire Department (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a large fire that displaced 10 people Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex at 2900 Klinger Circle, near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue.

The fire was first reported about 5:15 p.m Tuesday. The Las Vegas Fire Department evacuated the second-floor apartment and extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes.

American Red Cross volunteers are helping the displaced people.

No injuries were reported and damages have not been estimated. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.