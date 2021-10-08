66°F
Clark County fire truck overturns while responding to crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2021 - 8:20 am
 
A Clark County fire truck has overturned on the 215 Beltway. (Nevada Highway Patrol)
A Clark County fire truck has overturned on the 215 Beltway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Clark County Fire Department heavy rescue unit rolled over on a slick 215 Beltway early Friday, causing minor injuries to three crew members.

Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said at 5:35 a.m., the firefighters were dispatched to a reported rollover crash with a person trapped at Interstate 15 and the Beltway. The department sent an engine, the heavy rescue unit and an additional rescue truck to the crash scene.

“While responding to the rescue, the heavy rescue unit rolled over,” Whitney said in an email news release.

Three fire department employees suffered minor injuries in the crash in the eastbound Beltway lanes near the Interstate 15 on-ramp. They were all wearing their safety restraints and were able to extricate themselves from the truck on their own, Whitney said.

It was not immediately clear if the weather contributed to the crash, but there were multiple fender benders on the Beltway in the area of Decatur Boulevard as rain and strong winds swept through the area Friday morning.

Whitney said the response to the initial vehicle crash that firefighters were headed to when the truck overturned was carried out by other firefighters without delay and a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

