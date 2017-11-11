Clark County firefighter unhurt after falling through roof

A firefighter fell through a roof while working a fire call Friday in the southern valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A firefighter fell through a roof while working a fire call Friday in the southern valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The firefighter wasn’t hurt while battling the fire on the 9900 block of Candle Maker Street, near South Spencer Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Crews received reports of smoke coming from the home about 7 p.m. Friday, Deputy Chief Kelly Blackmon wrote in a release. Firefighters were battling the fire from the outside of the home late Friday, the release said.

The fire’s cause and damage estimates weren’t known, as crews hadn’t gotten the chance to investigate as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Henderson Fire Department assisted Clark County crews in fighting the fire.

9900 block of Candle Maker Street, Las Vegas