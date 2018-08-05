Clark County firefighters fight blaze near Las Vegas Strip

Clark County fire officials were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the fire on the 3100 block of Highland Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Interstate 15, dispatch logs show.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a storage yard on the 3100 block of Highland Drive below the Desert Inn overpass in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a storage yard on the 3100 block of Highland Drive below the Desert Inn overpass in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a storage yard on the 3100 block of Highland Drive below the Desert Inn overpass in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

The Treasure Island hotel-casino is seen through thick smoke as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a storage yard on the 3100 block of Highland Drive below the Desert Inn overpass in Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018.

A debris fire produced plumes of smoke near the north end of the Strip on Sunday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and no buildings were threatened by the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen said.

3100 block of Highland Drive, Las Vegas