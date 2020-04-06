Clark County food distribution site closes after employee falls ill

A member of the Clark County School District Police Department who was working at the site has not tested positive for COVID-19, but the site will be closed for deep cleaning “out of an abundance of caution.”

A worker hands out breakfast and lunch packages to families at a school in March 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial High School’s food distribution site has been closed after someone working at the site fell ill, according to a statement from the Clark County School District.

A member of the Clark County School District Police Department who was working at the site has not tested positive for COVID-19, but the site will be closed for deep cleaning “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the statement.

“Those working at all food distribution sites, including Centennial High School have been utilizing gloves when distributing food,” the statement said. “Furthermore, food items distributed at all food distribution sites are packaged at the Food Service Central Kitchen or individually wrapped from the manufacturer.”

The district said in the statement that the kitchens at all food distribution sites have been cleaned at least three times a day since the distribution began. The workers from the Centennial site will not be transferred to other locations and are being asked to monitor their health, the statement said.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that workers would be transferred to other locations.

