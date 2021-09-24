Clark County health officials discuss booster shot plans

The Southern Nevada Health District held a news briefing Friday to outline preliminary plans for rolling out COVID-19 booster shots.

Speakers included Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer; Dr. Cort Lohff, chief medical officer; JoAnn Rupiper, chief administrative nurse; and Sarah Lugo, community health nurse supervisor.

The briefing comes as the nation prepares to roll out a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to a wide swath of the population.

Federal regulators this week recommended a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 65 and older and for people 50 to 64 with underlying health issues. Those 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions also have the option of getting a booster shot.

In an unusual move, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky Thursday night rejected the advice of the agency’s advisory panel by also authorizing booster shots for workers in health care or other occupations that put them at higher risk, as well as for people who live in institutional settings that increase their risk of exposure, such as prisons or homeless shelters. Their inclusion aligns with the FDA’s booster authorization earlier this week.

The third dose can be given six months after the second dose.

