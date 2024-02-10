45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Clark County kicks off 2024 with a near 70% spike in traffic fatalities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 7:03 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daryl Rhoads addresses media in front of the safety transver ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daryl Rhoads addresses media in front of the safety transverse rumble strips at the intersection of US 93 and Grand Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daryl Rhoads addresses media in front of the safety transver ...
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Daryl Rhoads addresses media in front of the safety transverse rumble strips at the intersection of US 93 and Grand Valley Parkway in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Surges in pedestrian and motorcyclist traffic deaths reported in Clark County the first month of 2024 translated to a nearly 70 percent spike in crash-related fatalities compared to January 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Traffic Safety.

The 38 people killed in Nevada crashes represented a 41 percent increase — and only six of those deaths occurred outside Clark County, a report released Friday shows.

Washoe County reported two traffic fatalities in January, while the counties of Carson, Elko, Humboldt and Lyon each reported one death, the report said.

All but two of the state’s 20 pedestrian deaths occurred in Clark County, which saw a 100 percent surge compared with January 2023, when nine pedestrians were killed, the report said.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal analysis of Southern Nevada fatal crashes involving people on foot showed that only three of them were in crosswalks when they were fatally injured.

The six motorcycle fatalities in Nevada occurred in Clark County, which only reported two motorcyclist deaths in January 2023, the report said.

Only one person killed in Nevada was not wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Local public safety experts note that traffic fatalities tend to fluctuate from month to month and cautioned that the heightened number of deaths one month doesn’t mean a trend will continue all year.

Still, the Metropolitan Police Department, which investigated most of the fatal crashes, urged motorists and pedestrians in January to be more cautious navigating valley roadways.

Metro Lt. Daryl Rhoads, part of the department’s unit that investigates serious crashes, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the overwhelming majority of fatal crashes were avoidable.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Donald Trump celebrates in Las Vegas after winning Nevada caucuses
Donald Trump celebrates in Las Vegas after winning Nevada caucuses
2
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
SAUNDERS: President Biden’s recall is so weak he forgot about it
3
Nevada Republicans caucus for presidential nominee — BLOG
Nevada Republicans caucus for presidential nominee — BLOG
4
Angry Biden rejects report alleging he couldn’t recall personal milestones
Angry Biden rejects report alleging he couldn’t recall personal milestones
5
Goodman walks back comments on A’s move to Las Vegas
Goodman walks back comments on A’s move to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Pay attention’: Half of those killed in January crashes were pedestrians
‘Pay attention’: Half of those killed in January crashes were pedestrians
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Teachers can’t strike in Nevada. Union wants voters to change that
Why police say fatal crashes are trending in the wrong direction
Why police say fatal crashes are trending in the wrong direction
Tips to help motorists and pedestrians keep safe on Las Vegas roads
Tips to help motorists and pedestrians keep safe on Las Vegas roads
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’
Tree planting at Indian Center kicks off Super Bowl’s ‘Green Week’