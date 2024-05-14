Clark County launches new eviction protection program

Clark County announced this week that it has expanded its rental assistance programs to now include funding for those who may be facing eviction, but have not yet received an eviction notice.

According to the county, the new eviction prevention program “will provide financial intervention to eligible households when behind on rent or when an eviction notice has been received.”

Clark County says the guidelines for the program are intended to “more quickly provide assistance to prevent and divert those who may be at risk of eviction.”

“These programs are aimed at preventing and diverting households from eviction when they find themselves navigating economic challenges such as increasing costs associated with rent, food, and utilities, among other things,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom. “As the County works to get this funding out the door, we are decreasing barriers for those in need, and in many instances before they are served with a notice of eviction.”

Clark County advised that during the first week of June, through Fixed Income Rent Assistance, officials will release further programming for those who are on a fixed income such as Social Security, Veteran Affairs benefits, pension or disability benefits; and those experiencing financial hardships and facing eviction for non-payment.

County officials said the eligibility criteria for both programs are as follows:

• Tenant is behind on rent and/or has been served with an eviction notice.

• Tenant is at or below 60% of Area Median Income (those making $3,000 - $5,000 monthly) for the Eviction Prevention; and currently at or below 50% (those making $2,500 - $4,700 monthly) for the Fixed Income Program.

• Tenant has a plan to continue making rent payments beyond rental assistance payments provided by Clark County.

• Tenant has not previously received assistance through Eviction CHAP or Fixed Income CHAP.

Clark County says those who are behind on their rent should contact its social service office at (702) 455-4270 or email SSRentalAssistance@clarkcountynv.gov .