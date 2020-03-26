Clark County libraries offer e-cards during coronavirus outbreak

The e-cards will give people access to online resources at LVCCLD.org , including a video library, language classes and educational tools for children.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District announced Wednesday that it will allow residents to sign up for digital library cards while branches are closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The e-cards will give people access to online resources at LVCCLD.org, including a video library, language classes and educational tools for children.

“Due to the Library District’s closure over the COVID-19 crisis, we wanted to create a digital library card that the public could easily access from home and begin using on the spot,” Executive Director Dr. Ronald Heezen said in a statement. “If you don’t already have a library card, we invite you to #GetCarded by signing up online to access our free world of discovery, which includes entertainment, education, and career support.”

The cards became available on Tuesday and will expire June 30. People are encouraged to pick up physical cards once the libraries reopen.

