Clark County opens application for Metro’s Citizen Review Board

Clark County is looking for applicants to serve on the board that reviews complaints and internal affairs investigations in the Metropolitan Police Department.

The 25-member Citizen Review Board investigates and issues reports on police agency complaints alleging misconduct including excessive use of force, discrimination, harassment, improper discharge or use of firearms, illegal search or seizure and other cases.

Members are randomly assigned to five-person panels on rotating basis over six-month periods to hear cases, the county said in a Monday news release. Panel meetings occur during normal business hours once or twice per month and last about three hours.

Board members may serve on one to three panels during their three-year, unpaid term. Clark County commissioners and Las Vegas City Council members who serve on the Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs appoint members to the review board.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of the city of Las Vegas or unincorporated Clark County with access to email and internet and have no felony convictions. Current or former Metro officers and their families, as well as elected officials, are prohibited from sitting on the board.

Applicants must also have a flexible weekday schedule. If selected, the new board members must complete at least 70 hours of mandatory training, which includes a 10-hour police ride-along, the 12-week Citizen Police Academy, a jail tour, orientation and regular training sessions.

To apply for a spot, visit the Citizen Review Board’s website at www.citizenreviewboard.com.

