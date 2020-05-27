Clark County opens cooling stations as temperatures soar

Clark County will be opening daytime cooling stations from Wednesday to Friday as temperatures are set to climb well into the triple digits.

Shelter monitor Boston Brimhall, left, and homeless services coordinator Ryan McDonald hand out water at a cooling station at The Salvation Army on Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Clark County will be opening daytime cooling stations from Wednesday to Friday as temperatures are set to climb well into the triple digits.

Those who seek out the cooling stations will be required to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and have their temperatures checked to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the county said.

The cooling stations will be at the following locations:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours a day. (702-229-6117)

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon, for water only. (702-222-1680)

— Henderson Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (702-267-4040)

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (702-345-5116)

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to reach 106 on Wednesday, 108 on Thursday and 107 on Friday.

An excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada, southeast California and northwest Arizona will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Friday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.