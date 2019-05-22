Clark County parks awarded nearly $6 million for trails, upgrades

Funds Clark County received through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act will help James Regional Sports Park, Bunkerville Park in Bunkerville and Hollywood Regional Park.

Attendees check out the soccer fields during the grand opening event of the James Regional Sports Park, across from Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The park features nine soccer fields, with more to be added, and a fully functional accessible playground. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The sun sets on Hollywood Regional Park in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Clark County commissioner Chris Giunchigliani says the regional county park has yet to be 100 percent completed. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Three parks in unincorporated Clark County received nearly $6 million in funding from the sale of public lands to be used on walking trails and other improvements, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday.

The project awards represent the latest round of funding through the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act.

County officials said benefactors will be James Regional Sports Park, located at 8400 W. Robindale Rd.; Bunkerville Park in Bunkerville; and Hollywood Regional Park, located at 1650 Hollywood Blvd. Overall, 47 public lands projects in Nevada and in parts of California were identified for awards.

At the James Regional Sports Park, county officials said $2.67 million will be spent to design and build a 5-kilometer asphalt trail for walkers, joggers and runners. The trail will include rest areas, shade structures, picnic tables, security lighting, road crossings, pedestrian crossing lights and distance markers.

A new walking trail, nature play area and covered pavilion with picnic tables will be part of $1.8 million in upgrades at Bunkerville Park, connecting the new trail to an existing 2.5-mile trail, which was also funded through the act, officials said.

And $1.25 million will be used for a new 1.25-mile paved trail to include amenities such as rest areas and distance markers at Hollywood Regional Park.

