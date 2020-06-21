Clark County records 227 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Health officials reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Clark County on Sunday, marking a sharp decline from the record-breaking numbers last week.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Health officials reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Clark County on Sunday, marking a sharp decline from the record-breaking numbers recorded at the end of last week, Southern Nevada Health District data shows.

Data published on the health district’s coronavirus page showed the county has reported 10,486 confirmed coronavirus cases and 398 deaths as of Sunday morning.

Updates from Friday and Saturday showed more than 400 new cases reported in Clark County each day, the first two days the number of new cases exceeded that level.

Statewide, health officials reported 274 new cases, raising the total to 13,205 cases, and one additional death to bring the statewide total to 487 deaths as of Sunday morning.

The highest concentration of confirmed cases is in Clark County, followed by 2,179 cases in Washoe County and 127 in Carson City.

Data published by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows a 5.5 percent infection rate for COVID-19 as of Saturday, a .1 percent increase from Friday.

To date, more than 283,000 coronavirus tests have been performed in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

