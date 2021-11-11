Clark County reports 581 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Clark County on Thursday reported 581 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the preceding day, but statewide reporting and other metrics were not available.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County on Thursday reported 581 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the preceding day, but statewide reporting and other metrics were not available.

Updated figures posted by the Southern Nevada Health District pushed totals for the county to 336,809 COVID-19 cases and 6,049 deaths.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 8.86 percent, a number that has been on the rise in recent weeks. The county’s case rate was at 124.54 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC, which still categorizes Clark County as a place with a “high” transmission rate.

Statewide data was not immediately available, which also affected county metrics such as test positivity rate and hospitalizations, which are tallied by the Department of Health and Human Services. It was not immediately clear if the delay was caused by technical issues or was due to the Veterans Day holiday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.