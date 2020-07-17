Clark County reports more than 1.2K new coronavirus cases

Clark County reported 1,263 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 additional deaths on Friday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County reported more than 1,200 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The 1,263 new cases raised the total cases in the county to 28,189, according to data from the health district. The number of fatalities in the county is now 518.

While the addition of more than one thousand new cases is unusually high for the county, it was lower than Thursday’s addition of 1,315 newly reported cases. Sunday was the first day that Clark County had reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,380 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 33,295. There also were an additional 13 deaths reported statewide, bringing the fatality total to 637.

More than 374,000 people in Nevada have been tested for the virus, representing an infection rate of 8.89 percent, according to state data. It was the ninth straight daily increase for the infection rate — which is the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested — said by experts to be a better barometer of the trend of the outbreak in Nevada.

The rate declined for more than two months before hitting a low of 5.20 percent on June 17. It has risen every day but one since then.

