Clark County residents can sign banner for Florida after shooting

Clark County is inviting residents to sign a banner with messages of support for residents of Parkland, Florida, in the aftermath of a Valentine’s Day school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers there.
The banner can be found in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway,. It will be sent to Parkland next week.
County commissioners were first to sign the banner Tuesday morning.
