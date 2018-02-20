Local Las Vegas

Clark County residents can sign banner for Florida after shooting

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2018 - 11:24 am
 

Clark County is inviting residents to sign a banner with messages of support for residents of Parkland, Florida, in the aftermath of a Valentine’s Day school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers there.

The banner can be found in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway,. It will be sent to Parkland next week.

County commissioners were first to sign the banner Tuesday morning.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.

