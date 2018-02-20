Clark County residents show Florida support after shooting

Clark County is inviting residents to sign a banner with messages of support for residents of Parkland, Florida, in the aftermath of a Valentine’s Day school shooting that killed 17 students and teachers there.

Thomas Chee signs a banner for Parkland, Fla. residents at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A school shooting left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak 's signature on a banner for Parkland, Fla. residents at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A school shooting left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioners James B. Gibson, left, Chris Giunchigliani, Susan Brager, and Steve Sisolak sign a banner for Parkland, Fla. residents at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. A school shooting left 17 dead in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The banner can be found in the rotunda of the Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway,. It will be sent to Parkland next week.

County commissioners were first to sign the banner Tuesday morning.

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, nv