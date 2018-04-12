Clark County School Board OKs settlement for family of boy hit by bus

The family of a 2-year-old boy hit by a school bus in 2016 was awarded a $313,000 settlement by the Clark County School Board on Wednesday.

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene where a toddler was killed Thursday, April 14, 2016 after being struck by a school bus. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

Trustees did not discuss the measure, which was included on the consent agenda that was approved unanimously.

In April 2016, Jose Maria Covarrubias Jr. was in the street in the 600 block of Princess Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, when he was hit by Clark County school bus about 3:40 p.m.

Covarrubias was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Clark County coroner determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The parents, who brought the wrongful death lawsuit in March, declined to comment through their attorney, Gary Fink.

