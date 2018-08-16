Clark County school police officer injured in collision

The officer was responding with lights and siren on to a report of a reckless driver just after 7 a.m. Thursday when his cruiser was sideswiped at the intersection of Pecos Road and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.



A Clark County School District police officer was hospitalized after a Thursday morning crash in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The officer was responding to a report of a reckless driver that another officer radioed in just after 7 a.m., school district police said.

The officer was driving through the intersection of Pecos Road and Washington Avenue with his lights and siren on when his car was sideswiped at about 7:15 a.m., police said.

The officer was hospitalized at University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

