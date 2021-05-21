Clark County seeks to fill vacancy on bench after judge resigns

Clark County is now accepting applications to replace a judge who agreed to resign last month after facing ethics charges.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. She recently resigned. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Those looking to apply must have five years’ experience as an attorney and submit their applications at the county manager’s office at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Applications also are available through the county website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. on June 24.

The vacancy is the result of the resignation of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson, who faced a long list of allegations after the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline said she became improperly involved in a double murder investigation and was affiliated with an organized crime figure.

Lawyers for Tobiasson have accused the discipline commission of flouting its own regulations and procedures in an effort to disparage the judge. They also have pointed to several factual errors in the charges against her.

An eight-member county judicial nominating committee will recommend candidates to the Clark County Commission, which will appoint someone to finish Tobiasson’s term, which ends in January 2023. The position then will be filled by the person who wins the seat in the November 2022 election.

Justice Court handles misdemeanors, traffic matters, felony arraignments, civil disputes under $15,000, small claims and landlord-tenant disputes.

“Justices of the Peace have a demanding job that calls upon them to be well versed in both criminal and civil matters,” Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty, who also chairs the county judicial nominating committee, said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in a career on the bench and I look forward to seeing many qualified applicants vie for this spot.”

