Clark County sees 4 more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases

Public health officials reported four more deaths in Clark County from the coronavirus and 58 new confirmed cases on Sunday morning.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Public health officials reported four more deaths in Clark County from the coronavirus and 58 new confirmed cases on Sunday morning.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 2,940, with 137 deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website. Statewide, the Health and Humans Services Department reported 102 new confirmed cases and no new deaths Sunday morning; however, different reporting cycles can show differences between state and county data.

Overall, there have been 38,668 tests performed on 31,598 people; some were tested more than once, state data show. The number of positive cases stands at 3,728 in Nevada, according to state data.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.