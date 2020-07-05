Clark County sees 735 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Health officials reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in Clark County on Sunday morning, bringing the county totals to 18,442 cases and 439 deaths.

Practice Manager Jose Tirana conducts a COVID-19 test on a patient in the parking lot at Sahara West Urgent Care & Wellness on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Las Vegas.The clinic is testing by appointment only. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Health officials reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in Clark County on Sunday morning, bringing the county totals to 18,442 cases and 439 deaths.

The state’s infection rate is now calculated at 7.32 percent, marking the 18th consecutive daily increase in the rate, which is considered a better indicator of the trend of the outbreak in the state than new cases or deaths.

Statewide, officials reported a total of 22,418 cases and 543 deaths on Sunday morning, indicating an increase of 103 new cases outside Clark County.

However, the Southern Nevada Health District reported no new hospitalizations in connection with the jump in case numbers, possibly indicating another backlog in weekend reporting.

Last weekend, officials reported a single-day increase of more than 1,100 new cases in Nevada that was later revealed to be the result of delayed reporting throughout the week.

On Sunday, the health district reported that an estimated 11,125 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Clark County had recovered.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.