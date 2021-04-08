Clark County sheriff calls department’s vaccination rate ‘unacceptable’

“I believe in the business that we are in, it’s important for us to protect ourselves and the community that we interact with on a daily basis,” the sheriff said.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is interviewed by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters Glenn Puit and Katelyn Newberg at the RJ studio in Las Vegas Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

About 34 percent of Metropolitan Police Department employees are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a rate Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo called “unacceptable.”

“I believe in the business that we are in, it’s important for us to protect ourselves and the community that we interact with on a daily basis,” Lombardo said Thursday in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Of the department’s 5,742 employees, 1,955 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data provided Thursday by a Metro spokesman. An additional 232 department volunteers, who are not counted in the employee total, also have been vaccinated.

When Nevada began distributing the vaccine in December, law enforcement was among the first tiers of people eligible for the shot. But months later, Lombardo said he wants more officers and Metro employees to be vaccinated.

“The vaccine, to be frank with you, it’s proven to be positive and it’s proven to work, and it would be a benefit to all of us if that number would increase,” he said.

Lombardo said that when he speaks with his employees, officers who are hesitant to get vaccinated say either that they have already tested positive for COVID-19, or “they just don’t feel the need.”

“They think the worst of it has passed, and they don’t want to influence their body with the vaccine,” he said.

Lombardo has joined state officials in urging the public to get a shot, which has some side effects but has proven to be safe. Health officials also have urged people to get vaccinated even if they already have been sick with the coronavirus.

Nearly three weeks ago, Metro said about 32 percent of its employees had been fully vaccinated. The rate has increased by 2 percentage points since the previous total was released on March 20.

While Metro employees are not required to be vaccinated, Lombardo said they do have to report to the department when they receive both doses. To encourage more people to get the shots, the department on April 1 stopped granting paid sick leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19, he said.

Several months ago, the department also began vaccinating all Clark County Detention Center inmates who volunteer for the shots, along with officers who take people to be booked into the jail.

While the rate of all Nevadans 16 and older who are fully vaccinated is lower than the rate among Metro employees — 22 percent of Nevadans in that group have had both doses, according to data last updated Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services — Lombardo said law enforcement needs to have as many vaccinated people as possible.

“The difference is we interact with people on a regular basis, more than the general public,” he said.

