Clark County surplus auction has 1960 Thunderbird, hybrid SUVs

In the market for a used car? There are about 304 vehicles and numerous other items up for grabs at Clark County’s spring auction this weekend.

According to officials, Saturday’s auction, which begins at 8 a.m. at 4320 Stephanie St., features vehicles and miscellaneous items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, Clark County School District and other government agencies.

Popular items available include furniture, computers, bicycles, electronics and unclaimed property from McCarran International Airport’s lost and found, according to a news release. Additionally, there are 16 hybrid SUVs and 28 hybrid sedans for sale.

The public administrator is also selling a 1960 Thunderbird and a 1976 Chevy stepside pickup and a 2008 Saturn Sky Turbo as part of estate sales that it is managing.

All vehicles sold at the auction are purchased in as-is condition.

“Vehicles, in particular, tend to be very popular items at our auctions,” said David Johnson, manager of Clark County’s Automotive Division, which oversees the sales. “If you visit the lot during the preview period you can sit in the vehicles and you can start them up.”

The preview and pre-registration for Saturday’s auction is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

