Clark County unveils new sports park in southwest Las Vegas

Clark County officials, local soccer teams and other community partners celebrated the grand opening Thursday of the James Regional Sports Park in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Sports Academy player Alex Daseler kicks a soccer ball during the grand opening event of the James Regional Sports Park, across from Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The park features nine soccer fields, with more to be added, and a fully functional accessible playground. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Clark County officials, local soccer teams and other community partners celebrated the grand opening of a regional park Thursday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The first phase of James Regional Sports Park, located at 8400 W. Robindale Road, covers 61.1 acres. It offers nine soccer fields and the county’s first completely inclusive accessible playground, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible rocker, swing, slide and splash pad, according to a county news release.

“Soccer is one of the most popular youth sports in our community, and the new fields will help meet the needs of the expanding roster of teams and clubs in the valley,” commission Chairman Steve Sisolak, said in the release.

The playground, he said, offers “a particularly meaningful experience for families of special needs kids,” said Sisolak, whose district includes the park.

The park complex encompasses 108 acres. In a soon-to-start development phase, the county will add seven more soccer fields and parking, a warm-up field, an additional splash pad and a walking trail, the release said. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

