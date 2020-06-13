Classmates visit site of Summerlin crash, ID 2 brothers killed
Classmates who visited a makeshift memorial Saturday afternoon in Summerlin identified two teenage brothers who died in a dirt bike crash on Friday night as David Cox, 18, and Brandon Cox, 14.
A steady stream of cars pulled into the entrance of a Summerlin neighborhood Saturday afternoon as strangers and classmates visited the site where two teenage brothers died Friday night when their dirt bike crashed into an SUV.
Classmates visiting the memorial identified the brothers as David Cox, 18, and Brandon Cox, 14. One teenager said he occasionally rode dirt bikes with the pair and they visited his house Friday shortly before the crash at Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, north of Alta Drive.
The brothers’ friend, who asked to be identified by his first name, Matt, said he asked his mother to drive him to the memorial on Saturday afternoon so he could see it. At least a dozen bouquets were laid out on the sidewalk, next to “14” and “18” birthday candles and snacks such as grape Powerade, candy and Oreos.
“It’s just hard to believe, to be honest,” Matt said.
Krysteo Cordon, 14, also asked her mother to drive her to the memorial. She looked at the flowers for a moment and prayed before walking back to her car.
Krysteo said she went to Sig Rogich Middle School, which is across the street from the crash site, with Brandon. Her voice cracking, she said her friend’s death made her feel “really sad.”
“He was really funny; he made everyone smile,” she said of Brandon, who she met in a seventh grade math class.
The Metropolitan Police Department has said officers were called to the crash about 8:42 p.m. Friday. Police believe only one of the brothers was wearing a helmet when the Honda 450 motorcycle smashed into the passenger side door of a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque driven by a 68-year-old Summerlin man.
The SUV was turning left from southbound Pavilion Center onto eastbound Regal Mesa when it crossed into the brothers’ path, police said.
The brothers’ bike, described as an “off-road motorcycle” in a Metro news release, did not have a headlight, taillight, turn signal or “any provisions to carry a passenger,” police said.
The driver stayed on the scene and is not expected to face charges, Metro Lt. Bret Ficklin said at the scene Friday night. He did not show any signs of impairment, according to the news release.
The brothers died at the scene, Ficklin said. The Clark County coroner’s office, which is closed on weekends, had not officially identified the brothers as of Saturday.
Multiple residents who visited the memorial Saturday afternoon said teenagers riding dirt bikes is a frequent occurrence in the area.
