Climber rescued after fall at Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas police rescued a climber at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area who was knocked unconscious after a fall on Sunday.

According to police, the search and rescue team responded to Oak Creek in Red Rock.

During the fall, the victim’s top piece of gear pulled out, and their leg caught their rope, causing them to flip and hit their head, police said.

According to authorities, the person was unconscious for about 20 minutes.

Search and rescue personnel responded by air and were able to hoist the climbing party, treat their injuries, and extract the subject and their partner, police said in a social media post.

The climber was transported to the BLM Fire Station helipad, where they were transferred to ground ambulance and taken to a local hospital.