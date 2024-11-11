66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Climber rescued after fall at Red Rock Canyon

Las Vegas police rescued a climber at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area on Sunday who was knock ...
Las Vegas police rescued a climber at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area on Sunday who was knocked unconscious after a fall. (LVMPDSAR/Instagram)
More Stories
The Metropolitan Police Department has announced that one of its K9 officers has died at the ag ...
Las Vegas police announce death of K-9 officer at age 13
Steve Pieri recently returned from the East Coast after volunteering to help clean up the damag ...
‘Carnage everywhere’: Las Vegas volunteers recount hurricane aid work
Construction continues on the Sphere in this Feb. 26, 2020, file photo. Las Vegas’ constructi ...
What’s going on with Las Vegas’ construction industry?
Paymon's Fresh Kitchen is shown at 8380 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (K ...
Why restaurant prices are so high in Vegas — and how restaurants are coping
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2024 - 11:37 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department rescued a climber at Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area on Sunday who was knocked unconscious after a fall.

According to police, the search and rescue team responded to Oak Creek in Red Rock.

During the fall, the victim’s top piece of gear pulled out, and their leg caught their rope, causing them to flip and hit their head, police said.

According to authorities, the person was unconscious for about 20 minutes.

Search and rescue personnel responded by air and were able to hoist the climbing party, treat their injuries, and extract the subject and their partner, police said in a social media post.

The climber was transported to the BLM Fire Station helipad, where they were transferred to ground ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES