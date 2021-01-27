Clinic to offer 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 2

The appointment-only site will offer COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first shot at Western High School, Cashman Center or the Southern Nevada Health District’s main office.

People wait in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine was the Cashman Center in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be offered beginning next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The appointment-only clinic will open Feb. 2 for those who received their first dose at clinics held at Western High School, Cashman Center or the Southern Nevada Health District’s main office, according to a news release from the health district.

The health district has begun to notify people who are eligible to receive their second dose at the clinic next week using the contact information provided at the time they made their first appointment. People who were vaccinated at a health district site who do not receive a notification can call 702-759-0850 to make their second-dose appointment.

People who received their first dose at other sites will not be vaccinated and are advised to contact their original provider.

The health district’s new integrated appointment and registration system allows people to schedule their second dose when they are receiving their first vaccination.

Health officials recommend that the second dose of vaccine be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. For the Pfizer vaccine, the interval is 21 days. For the Moderna vaccine, it is 28 days. But based on current guidance, second doses of either vaccine can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose. The two vaccines are not interchangeable.

More information about new COVID-19 vaccine is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. More information about COVID-19, including case updates, vaccination clinics and available resources is available on the health district website at SNHD.info/covid.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.