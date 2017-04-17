Clock ticking for Las Vegas-area residents to mail tax returns

Internal Revenue Service 1040 Individual Income Tax forms for the 2016 tax year (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Las Vegas Valley residents filing last-minute tax returns this year have until 10 p.m. Tuesday to get them postmarked.

“If your tax return is postmarked by April 18, 2017, or October 16, 2017 (extension), the IRS considers it filed on time,” according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Last year, Postal Service headquarters, at 1001 E. Sunset Road, were open until midnight for tax procrastinators. This year they will close at 10 p.m.

“Our main thing is to file early,” customer relations coordinator Gene Barton said.

This year, there will be a drop-off area in the parking lot that people can drive up to, Barton said.

The Postal Service offers the following tips to make sure that the tax filing process is as smooth as possible:

Use sufficient postage.

Write the destination and return address clearly.

Make sure the envelope is completely sealed.

Save receipts that show the tax return was mailed and/or delivered.

