Clydesdales delight crowd at Las Vegas store — PHOTOS

A crowd of people watches as a horse is prepared for hitching to the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The beer wagon is unloaded from a semi-trailer during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handlers Lauren Lambeth, left, and Andrew LaCrosse polish the brass on the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A horse waits in its trailer during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kristy Pewitt takes a picture with her son Grayson, 3, during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handler Andrew LaCrosse leads a horse out of its trailer during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handler Shelby Zarobinski, left, and hitch supervisor and driver Doug Bousselot prepare a horse for hitching to the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handler and driver Todd Radermacher prepares a horse for hitching to the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales at the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trucks and horse trailers are shown during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handler Shelby Zarobinski leads a horse to be hitched to the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handler Lauren Lambeth brushes a horse before it is hitched to the beer wagon during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ellis Hellums, 2, watches with his grandmother Brenda Clendenen during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Budweiser Clydesdales are shown during a visit to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Budweiser Clydesdales are shown during a visit to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Budweiser Clydesdales are shown during a visit to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Budweiser Clydesdales are shown during a visit to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alice, the Budweiser Clydesdales' mascot, is given some attention by Diana Bearden, left, and Jenny Porter during a visit by the Clydesdales at the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alice, the Budweiser Clydesdales' mascot, is shown during a visit by the Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Piper Christensen, 5, watches with her father Stewart during a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Budweiser Clydesdales are shown during a visit to the Smith’s Marketplace at 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scores of children and adults turned out Saturday afternoon to check out the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales outside a Smith’s store in northwest Las Vegas’ Skye Canyon area.

The workhorses, along with their Dalmatian mascots, are well-known from their appearances in Anheiser-Busch beer commercials.

The Clydesdales also made stops at Top Golf and the South Point earlier this week as part of March Madness events.

Those who missed seeing the Clydesdales have another chance to see them on Sunday. They are set to appear in Boulder City on Sunday between 1 and 3:30 p.m. in the Medolac Laboratories parking lot, 1031 Boulder City Parkway.

The Clydesdale breed was first developed for farm work in Clydesdale, Scotland, according to information on the beer company’s website, budweiser.com.

The imposing horses, capable of pulling a 1-ton load at 5 mph, have been part of two presidential inauguration events — Harry Truman’s 1949 inaugural parade and Bill Clinton’s in 1993, the website said.