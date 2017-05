Coffee With A Cop At The Donut Bar (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sgt. Steve Armbruster, left, gives Rowan, 4, and Keegan, 2, police badge stickers during Coffee with a Cop at the Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department speak to members of the community at the Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas during Coffee with a Cop, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

A Vietnam War veteran, left, speaks to Sgt. Steve Armbruster during Coffee with a Cop at the Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department hanging out at the Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas during Coffee with a Cop, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department speak to members of the community at the Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas during Coffee with a Cop, Thursday, May 4, 2017. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @latina_ish

The Metropolitan Police Department partnered with the City of Las Vegas Marshals Office to host Coffee with a Cop at the Donut Bar Thursday.

The event provided a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about police.