Colin Cantwell, creator of ‘Star Wars’ ships, lands in Las Vegas

You may not know his name, but you most likely know his work. Colin Cantwell created and designed many of the iconic ships from the original “Star Wars” film.

Colin Cantwell, left, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, takes a photo with David Kitsch during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, signs a photograph during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, middle, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, signs memorabilia during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, second from right, the concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, takes a photo with Scott Peterson during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, middle, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, signs a model of an x-wing for Sondra Peterson, right, during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, left, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, signs a book for Paul DuPuy during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, left, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, shakes hands with David Kitsch during an appearance at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Colin Cantwell, left, concept artist and model builder for the original Star Wars movies, signs memorabilia while Sondra Peterson, right, gets her photo taken with a pair of storm troopers during an appearance by Cantwell at Rogue Toys on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

You may not know his name, but you most likely know his work. Colin Cantwell created and designed many of the iconic ships from “Star Wars,” first seen in the original 1977 “Star Wars” film.

On Wednesday, he stopped by Rogue Toys in Las Vegas to meet fans and sign autographs. Some stormtroopers from the valley’s 501st Legion joined him at the store.

In the 1970s, George Lucas invited Cantwell to work on “Star Wars” after seeing his work in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Cantwell went to work creating and building physical models for the X-wing fighter, TIE fighter, Death Star, Millennium Falcon and other vehicles and ships.

He built the models using a process called “kitbashing,” which involves taking pieces of other models to create a new one.

While the ships went through some evolution, most stayed true to his designs, except the Millennium Falcon. Cantwell said Lucas thought the Millennium Falcon looked too much like the ship from “Space 1999.” It was deconstructed and reconstructed into its “hunk of junk” form.

In recent years, Cantwell, now in his 80s, has appeared at pop culture conventions across the United States. His next stop is in Ontario, California, for a Comic Con convention this weekend.

Learn more about Cantwell at ColinCantwell.com.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.