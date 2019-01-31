College of Southern Nevada hosting career fair next month

The College of Southern Nevada is hosting an upcoming spring career fair that is free and open to the public.

The College of Southern Nevada is hosting a spring career fair that is free and open to the public.

The career fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Paul E. Meacham Student Services Building on the school’s Charleston Campus, 6375 W. Charleston Boulevard.

Organizations planning to attend the event include MGM Resorts International, Amazon, Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, the House of Blues, Nike and the Clark County School District, organizers said in a press release.

Applicants are encouraged to dress in interview attire, bring resumes and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For more information, contact CSN Career Services at 702-651-4700.

